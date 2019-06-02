scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Coal India production declines 1.1 pc to 46.59 MT in May

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 46.59 million tonnes of coal in May, registering a decline of 1.1 per cent from the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.CIL had produced 47.12 million tonnes of coal in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing Sunday.Coal offtake during May 2019 fell about 1.4 per cent to 52.09 million tonnes as compared to 52.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period, it added.The production and offtake figures are provisional, the company said. PTI SR SR BALBAL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos