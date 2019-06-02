Coal India production declines 1.1 pc to 46.59 MT in May

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 46.59 million tonnes of coal in May, registering a decline of 1.1 per cent from the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.CIL had produced 47.12 million tonnes of coal in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing Sunday.Coal offtake during May 2019 fell about 1.4 per cent to 52.09 million tonnes as compared to 52.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period, it added.The production and offtake figures are provisional, the company said. PTI SR SR BALBAL