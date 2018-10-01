Coal India's output rises 3.8pc to 40.24 MT in July-Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) State-owned Coal India said Monday its production rose by 3.8 per cent to 40.24 million tonnes in July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period. It had produced 38.76 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the same period last fiscal year, Coal India Ltd said in a filing to BSE. The company further said that its offtake rose by 0.8 per cent to 43.91 million in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Coal India's subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) produced 2.37 million tonnes July-September quarter of current fiscal, registering a growth of 1.8 per cent. Another arm NCL registered a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in coal production. NCL produced 7.99 million tonnes of coal in July-September quarter of 2018-19 against 7.16 million tonnes in the same quarter last fiscal. PTI BKS MR