Coal India's supplies to power sector rise 8 pc to 390 MT

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The government Thursday said state-owned CIL supplied 389.63 million tonne (MT) of coal to the power sector in the current financial year till up to January 22, registering a rise of eight per cent over the previous year. "Coal India Ltd has supplied 389.63 MT coal to power sector during current year (up to January 22, 2019) registering a growth of eight per cent over the same period of last year," the coal ministry said in a statement. Coal India's (CIL) railway rake loading, including loadings from washery and good-shed siding, has increased eight per cent during the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period last year. "As on 22nd January 2019, power plants are having 18.663 MT coal stock sufficient for 11 days. Last year, on the same date (22nd Jan 2018), it was 13.759 MT coal stock which was sufficient for 9 days," it said. "There has been an increase of 35.6 per cent in coal stock at the power plants as compared to the same period of last year," it added. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy last month met Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded the Centre to ensure immediate supply of coal to Raichur Thermal Power Station. PTI SID HRS