Coal Scam: Delhi court holds ex-secretary H C Gupta and others guilty of corruption

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday held ex-coal secretary H C Gupta guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in a coal scam case relating to allotment of coal blocks in West Bengal. Besides Gupta, Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar also convicted private firm Vikash Metals and Power Limited, one serving and one retired public servant ex-joint secretary in Ministry of Coal (MoC) KS Kropha and the then director (CA-I) in MoC, KC Samria in the case. The court also convicted the firms managing director Vikash Patni and its authorised signatory Anand Mallick in the case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in allocation of Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in West Bengal to VMPL. In September 2012, the CBI had registered an FIR in the case. All the five convicted persons were taken into custody by the court which fixed December 3 for arguments on quantum of punishment. The convicts may get a maximum seven-year jail term.