Coal scam: Delhi court orders framing charges against Darda, 4 others; discharges Bagrodia

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A Delhi court has ordered framing of cheating and other charges against five accused, including former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, in a case pertaining to the allocation of Maharashtra's Bander coal block to AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd. It however discharged former Minister of State for Coal Santosh Bagrodia and L S Janoti, who was then working as a section officer in the ministry. Special judge Bharat Parashar also ordered putting on trial Darda's son, Devendra Darda; former coal secretary H C Gupta; Nagpur- based AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd and its Director Manoj Jayaswal in the case. The court said in its order on Tuesday that prima facie charges for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misconduct and taking gratification for exercise of personal influence with public servant were made out against the five accused. It noted that Vijay Darda, who was chairman of Lokmat Group and was a sitting Member of Parliament, "misrepresented not only to Prime Minister and to Government of Maharashtra but also to Screening Committee, MOC, about the status of M/s AMR". The accused persons also made false claim before the Prime Minster as well as the MOC regarding the acquisition of 370 acres of land in Yavatmal District, Maharashtra, it said. The court, which put up the matter for further hearing on July 30, said charges for the offence of criminal misconduct have been made out against Gupta. All the accused have denied the allegations levelled against them. The CBI had earlier chargesheeted Vijay Darda and his son, AMR Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd and Jayaswal as accused in the case. The court had earlier summoned Bagrodia, Gupta and Janoti as accused for their alleged involvement in the case. PTI UK URD ABA SA