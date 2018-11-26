Coalition culture not suited to J&K: NC leader

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) A senior National Conference (NC) leader said Monday the coalition culture was not suited to a state like Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that his party was all set to provide a strong government to ensure political stability in the state. "NC derives its strength from the people and the people are determined to have a politically-stable government, which steers out the state from the prevailing morass and a nightmarish era of the last three years of misgovernance," party provincial president Devender Singh Rana said. Addressing a meeting at the party headquarters here, Rana said: "The recent spell of misrule was an aberration for Jammu and Kashmir's political history. The nightmarish experience of misgovernance, plagued with corruption and nepotism, will keep haunting the people for a long. "The coalition culture is not suited to a state like Jammu and Kashmir," the NC leader said. Rana said the NC had been braving conspiracies of the self-seekers and political opportunists, adding that such time had not ended yet, as the political arena was full of vested interests who are playing at the tunes of the "divisive forces" to weaken the party. Given the committed cadre base, upright leadership and presence across the state, the party is determined to provide a strong, stable and people-friendly government, which will assuage the urges and aspirations of all, irrespective of caste, creed or colour, Rana said. He added that his party would re-emerge with flying colours at the strength of its performance in the government and goodwill of the masses. PTI TAS ABHMB