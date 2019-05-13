Coalition of regional parties no longer means instability: TRS

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Coalition politics has maturedin India, and several regional parties forming government nolonger means instability at the Centre, a key TRS leader saidMonday ahead of Lok Sabha poll results next week.Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K TRama Rao, the number two in the party led by his father andChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), said it is now "theturn" of regional parties, especially those who belong toneither camps -- UPA and NDA."They (those not aligned with UPA and NDA) are the ones who are going to be key decision-makers in terms offormation of the next government," KTR, as he is referred toby many, told PTI in an interview."That is becoming more and more evident as each andevery phase (of elections) is completed. We have always saidneither the Congress nor BJP will get majority on their own;it is regional parties, which are going to be key decision-makers in respect to formation of next government," he said.According to him, what KCR has been been saying inrecent times -- that TRS will have a very important, verydecisive role in Delhi -- is turning out to be true.KTR said it is increasingly clear that neither of the two national parties -- the BJP and Congress -- will have absolute majority on their own, and "that's definite"."In coalition politics, especially the strong regionalparties who are much more connected to grassroots, much more connected to aspirations of the people...their voice is being heard," he said.It is important that the voice of regional outfits is heard in Delhi, because national parties have all along been very "Delhi-centric"; regional parties on the contrary have been very focused, very attached (to their States) and connected to grassroots, according to him."Coalition politics has certainly matured in India.Several regional parties coming together does not meaninstability anymore; We have to wait and see how things shape up after May 23 (the day LS poll result are declared)," KTR said.Non-Congress, non-BJP regional parties are going towin a significant number of Lok Sabha seats. "Therefore, wehave to wait and see how things unfold after May 23", he said.The TRS, he said, is in touch with leaders of severalnon-Congress, non-BJP parties and "all of that will come tothe fore after May 23.""After May 23, you will see a lot of political developments; so let's hold our horses. In fact TRS iswatching every thing closely", KTR added.TRS has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJPfederal front of regional parties since last year.Telangana has a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats, andreports suggested the TRS is projected to do well in theelections, which took place on April 11. PTI RS SS DVDV