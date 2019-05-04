Coast Guard deploys ships, helicopter in search-and-rescue operations in Odisha

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard has deployed its assets, including ships and a helicopter, in search- and-rescue operations in Odisha after Cyclone Fani pummelled the coastal state on Friday. The ships and a helicopter are trying to locate fishing boats at sea. "While 02 @CoastGuard Ships and 01 Helicopter deployed off #Odisha Coast continue to look for marooned fishing boats at sea if any #Haldia dock reports operational normal as of now...," the Coast Guard tweeted. The Coast Guard had kept all its assets on standby to be pressed into service for the rescue operations. On Friday, the Coast Guard sent its ship to Gopalpur near Odisha ferrying food and relief material for the cyclone-affected areas. Around 12 people died in Odisha after Cyclone Fani slammed the state on Friday. PTI PR SMNSMN