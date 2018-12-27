Coast Guard Director General visits BSF sector headquarters

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh visited the BSF sector headquarters in Bhuj in Gujarat on Wednesday and discussed aspects related to operational integration and resources preparedness."@IndiaCoastGuard Director General Rajendra Singh arrived BSF Sector Hqs #Bhuj this morning. Operational preparedness, coordination and resources integration issues towards seamless operational synergy between @IndiaCoastGuard and @BSF_India were discussed. @DefenceMinIndia," the Coast Guard tweeted.The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Coast Guard man the land and maritime boundary respectively along the border in Gujarat. PTI PR DPBDPB