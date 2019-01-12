Coast Guard enhances surveillance for Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has enhanced surveillance along the coastline of West Bengal for the Gangasagar Mela, an official said Saturday. Lakhs of devotees from across the country take holy dip at Sagar Island situated at the confluence of Hoogly river and the Bay of Bengal during the annual Gangasagar Mela on Makar Sankranti. The ICG has placed hovercraft, high-speed patrol vessels and interceptor boats along the coastline for ensuring foolproof security, the official said. Hovercrafts have been deployed round-the-clock throughout the mela area, he said, adding that amphibious crafts facilitate smooth execution of search and rescue operations and security cover over land and riverine route. A life-saving rapid action team comprising divers with rubber gemini boats has also been deployed at the mela site to thwart any threat emanating from the sea or to save people from drowning in case of any exigency. "The Coast Guard fast patrol vessels and interceptor boats are continuously maintaining seaward side patrol," the official said. For enhanced safety and security, aerial cover by helicopters onboard advanced offshore patrol vessels, deployed off Sagar Island, and regular sorties by Dornier aircraft have been provided, he said. "The Coast Guard is also maintaining electronic surveillance through Coastal Security Network (CSN) system," he said. The Coast Guard operations centre at Haldia is in continuous contact with its assets deployed at sea for effective coordination with various stakeholders and state security agencies, the official said. PTI AMR KK AAR