Coast Guard to check uninhabited areas along K'taka, Goa coast to find missing trawler

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) With the search operation launched by the Coast Guard to trace the missing trawler 'Suvarna Tribhuja' off Karnataka and Goa waters yielding little success, the maritime agency is now looking at uninhabited areas along the coasts of these two states, a senior official said. The Coast Guard has also approached the Maharashtra government to check whether the ship had ventured in its waters.The ship, carrying seven crew members, belonged to one Nityanand Kotian. The last contact established with the ship was on December 16, the official said. The Coast Guard had launched an operation to trace the fishing trawler on December 22 with its multiple ships and aircraft. "We have not been able to trace the ship despite the search and rescue efforts over the last few days. The ship owner had given a location off the Goa coast, but there was no trace of any ship at that location," the official said.He said there were chances of engine failure of the trawler and in such cases, they take time to reach the coast. "We are now looking at uninhabited areas along the Karnataka and Goa coasts. We are also in touch with the Maharashtra fisheries department to check whether the trawler had ventured into their area," the official added. Merchant navy vessels have also been told to pass on the message if they come across the fishing trawler along the waters off Karnataka-Goa. PTI PR SRY