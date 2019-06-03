Coastal road to ease traffic flow; payout for project-hit fishermen: MCGM tells court

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body Monday toldthe Bombay High Court that its coastal road project is inlarger public interest and compensation will be given to fishermen affected by the ambitious venture.The 29.2-km-long South Coastal Road project proposesto connect South Mumbai with north western suburbs of themetropolis. It is facing opposition from fishermen who claimthe project will adversely affect their livelihood.The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)Monday filed affidavits in response to five petitionssubmitted by activists, residents and fisherfolk communityfrom the city challenging various aspects of the project. In April, the high court had prohibited the MCGMfrom carrying out any further work on the project, promptingthe civic body to move the Supreme Court.In May, the apex court had permitted the corporationto carry out existing work, but barred it from taking up anyany new task related to the project.The apex court had directed the high court to take up thepetitions for final hearing.The MCGM, in its affidavits, has said to address theconcerns of fisherfolk, the civic body will engage the CentralMarine Fisheries Research Institute to conduct a detailedsurvey of the area which may be affected by the project andsubmit a report.The civic body is also preparing a FisherfolkRehabilitation Assessment Policy, on the lines of one adoptedby Mumbai's development agency MMRDA in the Trans Harbour Link project, according to the affidavits submitted before a bench."The corporation will form a Fisherfolk RehabilitationAssessment Committee to study the affect on the livelihood offishermen that may occur due to the project, identify projectaffected fishermen and formulate policy for monetarycompensation," it stated."The South Coastal Road project is being undertaken inlarger public interest as a solution to the ever-increasingtraffic congestion and burden on existing infrastructure," theaffidavits read."In order to balance the rights of the citizens of thecity with regard the impact that the South Coastal Roadproject may cause on some of the fisherfolk, the corporationhas proposed to pay them (fisherfolk) monetary compensation," the MCGM said in its affidavits.A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajogand Justice N M Jamdar later posted the petitions for finalhearing on June 17.The petitioners have challenged the reclamation andconstruction work for the project on ground that the same willresult in damage to the coastline, destroy major marine lifealong the coast and also livelihood of the fisherfolk.They claimed that the road will irreversibly damage thecoastal ecosystem and deprive the city's fishing community ofa key source of livelihood.The project, that seeks to connect Marine Drive inSouth Mumbai to Borivali in North Mumbai, is one of theflagship infrastructure schemes of the BJP-led government inthe state. PTI SP RSY SNESNE