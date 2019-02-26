Cobie Smulders to lead PI drama 'Stumptown'

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (PTI) Cobie Smulders is set to headline investigation drama "Stumptown".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Avengers" star will play Dex Parios, a former military intelligence officer turned private detective in the show by ABC.Parios is a complicated, unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran who works as a PI in Portland. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own.The development comes shortly after Smulders-starrer Netflix series "Friends From College" was cancelled after two seasons.The show is based on author Jason Richman's Oni Press graphic novels of the same name.Her most notable works include CBS show "How I Met Your Mother" and her role as SHIELD agent Maria Hill in Marvel films. Smulders, 36, was last seen in a post-credits scene of "Avengers: Infinity War".The actor's next outing is "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which is set to hit theatres in June. PTI RDSRDS