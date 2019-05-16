Cobra rescued from Air Force officers' mess garden

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A cobra measuring about two feet was caught from an Air Force officers' mess near the IGI Airport and released in its natural habitat by animal rescuers. A team of Wildlife SOS was rushed to rescue the cobra that was found at the Air Force officers' mess on Wednesday, said a spokesperson of the group. The maintenance staff at the mess found the snake in a garden. They contacted Wildlife SOS helpline and two trained rescuers were sent to handle the situation, said the spokesperson. The snake was released in its natural habitat after being kept under observation for a few hours. The common cobra (Naja naja) is one of the four venomous snake species to be found in the Indian subcontinent. They are listed under Schedule II of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PTI VIT VIT SMNSMN