Coca-Cola India & South West Asia Announces Changes to Its Leadership Team

New Delhi, Delhi, India Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, a leading beverage company that offers a range of beverage choices to consumers, today announced changes to its leadership team. The new structure is designed to enable the India & South West Asia business to be a growth engine for The Coca-Cola Company by capitalizing on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development. Announcing the change, T. Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, "We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. It is our constant endeavor to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address developing business needs. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development. To lead this change, Sarvita Sethi has taken over as Vice-President M&A and New Ventures from her earlier role of Vice President Finance India & South West Asia. In this new role, Sarvita will provide leadership to Business Incubation through Alternate Revenue Streams in New Ventures. She will also continue to lead the M&A priorities for our business in India & South West Asia. Sarvita has garnered multi-functional experience throughout her career, including Strategy, Marketing, HR and Procurement apart from Finance, and she has also worked across several industries including Retail, Marketing and Food Service sectors. In addition to this, she has international experience, having worked across both North Western Europe and Central and Southern Europe, before her appointment in India & South West Asia. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Sarvita holds a BSc. (Joint Honors) in Economics & Accountancy from City University, UK. This new appointment enables her to run a full-fledged business, thereby providing her the opportunity to further build upon her multi-functional experiences by gaining general management and operations exposure.Harsh Bhutani has been appointed to the position of Vice President Finance (CFO), Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, effective 1st August 2019. Harsh currently heads Finance and Business Services verticals for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer for over three years. He has been an integral part of the Finance Function at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. for more than two decades and had joined HCCB in 1999 from ABB Limited. He is a seasoned professional who has had the opportunity to work in the Zonal and Corporate Finance teams of HCCB. As a System Resource, he brings in multifaceted experience from almost all the domains of finance encompassing business strategy, planning & execution, treasury, tax & risk management to name a few. Harsh is a Commerce Graduate from Delhi University and a qualified Chartered Accountant.