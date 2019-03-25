Cochin Shipyard bags Rs 270-cr floating vessel order from Home Ministry

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) State-owned Cochin Shipyard Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 270 crore for supply of nine floating border outpost vessels (FBOPs) from the home ministry.The order for nine vessels was bagged by CSL against stiff domestic competitive tender process participated by other shipyards, CSL said in a BSE filing."Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) received the formal letter of acceptance of tender for nine FBOPs from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," it said.The first set of 3 FBOPs boats, which will eventually join the water wing of Border Security Force (BSF), are to be delivered within 18 months and subsequent batches of 3 each in 9 months intervals, the company said."The vessels will be designed in-house by CSL and each FBOP will also be equipped with four fast patrol boats which can be launched and hoisted using its own davit system," it said. PTI ABI BAL