Cochin Shipyard Q4 standalone net profit up 6.41% at Rs 97.50 crore

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) State-owned Cochin Shipyard Friday reported a 6.41 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 97.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 91.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Its total income on standalone basis for the said quarter rose 33.48 per cent to Rs 852.58 crore as against Rs 638.69 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.Total expenses surged to Rs 691.65 crore in the March-ending quarter as against Rs 497.09 crore a year ago.The company did not provide quarterly consolidated figures.However, the company said it recorded a net profit of Rs 477.78 crore for the fiscal on a consolidated basis, up 20.57 per cent from the previous fiscal when it had recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 396.25 crore.Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India, which claims to have an infrastructure that combines economy, scale, and flexibility. PTI NAM MKJ