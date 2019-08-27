Coffee With Muffi - Bringing People Together to Win the Battle Against Obesity

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala and team at the Digestive Health Institute (DHI) organized an event that highlighted patients who have overcome the obesity battle post bariatric / weight loss surgery and its related ailments- Special panelists spoke in length about their second chance at life post bariatric surgery- Patients who have opted only for fitness & nutrition, spoke about the medically supervised weight loss program at DHI MUMBAI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Muffi started his bariatric surgical practice in 2004 and simultaneously started a support group with the belief of making it a philosophy behind the after-weight loss care. DHI strongly believes that the after care is as important as the surgery itself. Branded as 'Coffee with Muffi', it has been the longest running bariatric support group for 15 years, where patients who have undergone weight loss surgery come together to share their weight loss story. This support group runs successfully in many places in India and the Middle East namely, Mumbai, Surat, Nagpur, Raipur, Dubai and Oman. Special editions of 'Coffee with Muffi' see over 200 guests attend the event. This event in Mumbai was a special edition, which had 200 attendees who have lost weight, both surgically and non-surgically.The event was held at the DHI flagship centre in Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. It was an open house where the entire event was very interactive. Over 200 guests visited the centre to meet Dr. Muffi, the DHI team and other people like them who have successfully won the battle against obesity. Guests were greeted with small medals, tagged as 'DHI Ambassadors', which they had to proudly wear on their shirt. A brief walkthrough of the state-of-the-art, medically supervised DHI centre was done where the lifestyle offerings of fitness, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy etc. take place. Everyone was then seated and served a delicious salad and a healthy smoothie, made with the new SoulFuel Banana protein.There was a special panel set up made up of DHI Ambassadors from different backgrounds but with two common factors - 'Leading a healthy life post their weight-loss and joining the battle against obesity with DHI'. The panel consisted of guests like Gautam Khattar, (part-owner of Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha etc.), Minica Chhabria, (daughter of Indian automobile designer, Dilip Chhabria), Reena Roy, (Bollywood actor) and many others who made the most of their second chance at life. These panelists were asked questions about their weight loss journey and how their lives have transformed post the weight loss. Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala was also part of the panel where he spoke about each panelist and how he has seen the tremendous transformations of all.Mr. Khattar spoke about his desire to lose weight and how he has maintained himself with a busy schedule. He also spoke on how he is working to get a six-pack. Ms. Roy spoke about how she had to stop dancing briefly because of her weight and how the surgery had helped her to continue chasing her dreams. Another panelist member, Mr. Gieve Acidwalla, spoke at length on how he was motivated post surgery to get fit and run marathons. Mr. Rajeev Malik, another panel member, mentioned how he was able to undergo a knee replacement surgery after he lost weight through bariatric surgery. Ms. Chhabria mentioned that seeing her own weight loss motivated her to become a bariatric counselor to help others suffering from obesity. The audience members also asked a few questions to the panelists. The important message of winning the battle against obesity was highlighted throughout the discussion.Digestive Health Institute also showcased the premium after weight loss care service, which patients can avail at the same centre. Post the panel discussion, a member of the DHI Multispecialists, Dr. Giriraj Gandhi (Post-Bariatric Body Contouring specialist) addressed the audience on what can be done post-bariatric to get rid of loose skin. Post-surgery, DHI has a single mission of making the patient look and feel great and hence highlighted post-bariatric care with various offerings.DHI also launched its Healthy Bazaar, an initiative of getting healthy brands to its clients and help them make healthy choices. Zero sugar ice creams, protein breads, protein water and many more were showcased and tasted by all attendees.SoulFuel, a premium protein supplement range, made by DHI in India has been in the market for a year. With their USP of no sugar and no artificial sweeteners, the new Banana flavor was introduced by Dr. Muffi at the event and was served as a Banana Smoothie to all guests. This is an addition to the existing flavors of Butterscotch, Chocolate, Mocha and Vanilla. The SoulFuel protein range is available on Amazon, Flipkart and the DHI website.Concluding the event, guests socialized over healthy treats at the Healthy Bazaar, clicked pictures with the DHI team and Dr. Muffi and also inducted new soldiers in the fight against obesity. This special edition of 'Coffee with Muffi' was a huge success in bringing together many patients and people battling obesity and is one step closer to the goal of eradicating India of obesity.About Digestive Health Institute by Dr MuffiDigestive Health Institute is dedicated to delivering comprehensive and end-toend holistic solutions across four spheres diagnostic, preventive, surgical and continuum, with core emphasis on the treatment of disorders related to digestion and the gastrointestinal tract. We are focused on providing every patient with a customized, medically-certified, sustainable and holistic solution. Digestive Health Institute was founded in 2004 as Centre for Obesity and Digestive Surgery(CODS), by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala; for over a decade, CODS gave a second chance at life to patients suffering from almost any gastrointestinal disease, by using cutting-edge technology and holistic care. Dr Lakdawala, who is one of the top bariatric surgeons in Asia is well-recognized and highly respected within the international community for his pioneering work in the field of gastrointestinal diseases. He is the go-to expert for minimal access surgery and brings best-in-class skills to his practice. Dr Lakdawla is also a pioneer in Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery. Relaunching CODS as Digestive Health Institute in early 2017 has been very successful as the flagship center was introduced in the following year. Under Dr. Lakdawala's guidance and leadership by example, our team has also broadened its experience and expertise in laparoscopic surgery to all disorders related to digestion and the gastrointestinal tract as well as oncological procedures.