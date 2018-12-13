CognitiveScale and IIIT Hyderabad Join Forces to Advance Research and Development in Responsible AI

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --CognitiveScale, the leader in Augmented Intelligence software and Responsible AI, has expanded its investment in innovation by partnering with the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad), a leading university in India, to further advance research and development efforts in artificial intelligence, specifically Responsible AI. This follows the inception of CognitiveScale's Innovation Lab in July 2018, which is focused on incubating solutions globally in forward-looking technology areas. "India has been an integral part of CognitiveScale's growth journey over the past five years," said Pankaj Vaish, General Manager for CognitiveScale India. "Teaming up with IIIT Hyderabad is a key initiative of the Innovation Lab we formed earlier this year. Not only will this partnership provide a platform for us to engage with a leading academic institution, but it will also allow us to harness advanced research to help inform our offerings and further build functionality around Responsible AI. We recently announced our commitment to bring AI to at least one billion people by 2020 through products and partnerships built on a Responsible AI framework, and this initiative is another step in that direction."Cognitive and AI spending is expected to grow to $52.2 billion in 2021, according to IDC. While AI-based automated decision-making systems have accelerated their influence on a global scale, companies face several challenges as they pursue the transformative benefits of enterprise AI. It is crucial to increase efforts toward the creation of transparent, secure and ethical AI systems. Industry-academia collaborations, in particular, are essential for AI to fully thrive. By sharing resources and talent, industry and academia can work together to fuel innovation at scale in this field.During the one-year engagement, two IIIT Hyderabad faculty members and two students will work independently on problems defined by CognitiveScale to perform research on machine learning and AI. This will involve developing robust Al solutions that will include key components like detecting adversarial data or responses, deep learning-specific solutions for natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision, and explainable Al approaches to adversarial machine learning (ML)."The Machine Learning Lab and the Kohli Centre on Intelligence Systems at IIIT Hyderabad are excited to collaborate with CognitiveScale to gain deeper insights on adversarial machine learning and AI," said Dr. P.J. Narayanan, Director for IIIT Hyderabad. "IIIT Hyderabad is proud to have established various joint collaboration and co-innovation models involving significant national and multinational companies across the industry that are working on social impact of AI. We look forward to deepening our association with CognitiveScale and plan to scale up our research in AI-related areas as well."About CognitiveScaleCognitiveScale's Augmented Intelligence software helps businesses apply Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology to solve complex business problems at scale for financial services, healthcare, and digital commerce markets. The company's award-winning software is being used by global leaders such as USAA, Morgan Stanley, NBC, JPMorgan Chase, ExxonMobil, and MD Anderson to increase user engagement, improve decision-making, and deploy self-learning and self-assuring business processes.Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12, and USAA among others. For more information on the company, please visit us at cognitivescale.com and follow @cognitivescale on Twitter.About the International Institute of Information Technology, HyderabadIIIT Hyderabad, founded in 1998, is an autonomous university that provides research and innovation focused on broad areas like data science and analytics, machine learning, visual information technology, natural language processing and speech processing. With 1,800 students and 80 faculty, the institute is a leader in offering research programs in advanced applied technology for industry and society.The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through interdisciplinary research that has a greater social impact. It has established itself as a research institute enabled by strong undergraduate and graduate programs. The institute has large research centers in language technologies, visual technologies, data engineering, security and algorithms. For more information, please visit http://www.iiit.ac.in.