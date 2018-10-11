Cognizant Leads Amway India's Warehouse Modernization Program

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Collaboration Results in Warehouse Management Process Digitization CHENNAI, India, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the implementation of a supply chain transformation program for Amway India, one of the country's largest direct selling FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies. Cognizant successfully completed the technology consolidation and modernization of 28 of Amway's warehouses in India, in eight months. The new processes, systems and automation have enabled significant productivity increases, enhanced visibility to inventory and optimized warehouse operations. "In line with our global objective of growth as a digitally-enabled business with a superior customer experience, we are investing in modernizing our supply chain to better meet a changing business environment," said Diptarag Bhattacharjee, Chief Operating Officer, Amway India. "We are pleased to collaborate with Cognizant for enabling the organizational and technology changes in our warehouse operations." "We are excited to be partnering with Amway India on an initiative that is helping them transform their reputed brand. Our global experience in automation and supply chain management, combined with deep expertise in the retail and consumer goods industries enabled us to successfully implement a state of the art warehouse management system for Amway India," said Narayan Iyer, Cognizant's Vice President, India and Middle East. About Amway Amway India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amway with headquarters located in Ada, Michigan, USA. Amway is the World's No. 1 direct selling business in the world with presence in over 100 countries & territories. Globally, Amway is over 59 years old, US $8.6 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of high quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D has seen more than 800 patents granted and another 240 patents pending. Amway has close to 1,000 scientists across 100 research and development and quality assurance laboratories worldwide. Amway India is the largest FMCG Direct Selling Company, selling over 140 high quality consumer products. The company has a nation-wide presence with over 130 shops in 119 cities; 28 city warehouses. The distribution and home delivery network set up with the support of independent logistics partners caters to over 8900 zip codes across the country. About Cognizant Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 195 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722966/Cognizant_Logo.jpg PWRPWR