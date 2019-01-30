Col Ranveer Jamwal meets JK Guv; highlights need for sports policy

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Ace mountaineer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and highlighted the need for a sports policy at state level. The Army officer, who hails from Samba district, talked about the promotion of adventure sports in the state and the importance of framing a sports policy, a spokesman of Raj Bhavan said.Col Jamwal was recognised as the best mountaineer in India by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation in the year 2017.The Governor complimented the officer for his recent achievements, including climbing the highest mountains of all the seven continents and six mountain peaks above 6,000 metres in just 10 days, the spokesman said.Col Jamwal is also among the few mountaineers in the world to have scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on three occasions. PTI TAS AB SRY