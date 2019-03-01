Cold conditions continue in Delhi; rains likely

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 6.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, a Meteorological department official said.The humidity level oscillated between 97 and 36 per cent.The Met office has forecast cloudy skies towards the night. There is a possibility of light rain accompanied by lightning and hailstorm, it added."There is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm along with likelihood of lightning and hailstorm towards evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 22 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest during the last week of February in five years. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius.The Met has forecast rains on March 3 and 4. PTI PLB IJT