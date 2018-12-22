Cold conditions continue in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continue to prevail in several parts of Rajasthan Saturday with Sikar's Fatehpur Shekhawati shivering at a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius for the ninth consecutive day. According to the MeT department, the only hill station of the desert state, Mount Abu, recorded zero degree Celsius Friday night. In the last 24 hours, Churu recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius followed by Sikar (2), Bhilwara (2.4), and Pilani (2.7). Officials at Agriculture Research Institute in Fatehpur Shekhawati said cold conditions prevailed in the area for the ninth day in a row as they predicted similar conditions in the next 24 hours. On Saturday, the lowest day temperature was recorded at 1.1 degrees Celsius in Churu, followed by Pilani (2.7), Sriganganagar (4.3), Dabok (4.8), Kota (5.9), Bikaner (6.2), Jaipur (6.6), Jodhpur (8.1), Jaisalmer (8.4), and Ajmer (8.5), respectively. The maximum temperature was recorded in between 21 and 28 degrees Celsius in major cities of the state. PTI CORR AG CK