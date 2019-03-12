Cold conditions prevail in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

(Eds: merging related stories) Shimla/Dharamshala, Mar 12 (PTI) Manali and Kufri recorded sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday following snowfall in the higher reaches of the state and light to moderate rainfall in other parts the previous day, the Meteorological Department (Met) said.At 30 cm, Kothi recorded the highest snowfall from 5.30 pm on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday, followed by 24 cm in Kalpa, 15 cm in Keylong, 10 cm in Khadrala, 9 cm in Manali, 6 cm in Pooh, 3 cm in Kufri and 2 cm in Dalhousie, the Met centre in Shimla said.However, a sunny morning brought relief to some parts of the state Tuesday, it added.The minimum temperature in Manali and Kalpa was recorded at minus 3.8 and minus 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 8 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature in Kufri was minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 2.1 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the Met centre said.There was light to medium rainfall in most parts of the state throughout Monday.The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Chamba at 42 cm, followed by 35 cm in Banjar, 22 cm in Solan and 20 cm each in Shimla, Mashobra and Bharmaur, the department added.There was 19 cm of rain in Salooni and Kumarsain, 17 cm in Dharampur, 15 cm each in Bhuntar, Kasauli and Bijahi, 13 cm each in Pachhad and Rampur, 12 cm each in Sundernagar and ohru, 11 cm in Ghumarwin, 10 cm each in Jubberhatti and Palampur and 9 cm each in Dharamshala, Baldwara, Nadaun, Jogindernagar and Paonta Sahib, it said.Nagrota Surian, Jhandutta, Sarahan, Dehragopipur and Gaggal, Chhatrari, Mandi, Kahu and Bangana recorded 8 cm of rains each.Among other areas, rainfall was recorded in Guler, Mehre, Ghamroor, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Jubbal, Bhoranj, Janjehli, Aghar and Nainadevi.The Met centre has predicted rough weather for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. PTI DJI CORR IJT