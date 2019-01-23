Cold day in Delhi, dense fog, thundershower in forecast for Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius and the weatherman predicting dense fog for Thursday morning."The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while maximum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal," a MeT official said.The humidity levels oscillated between 88 and 100 per cent.The city received 27.8 mm rains till 8.30 am, while no rainfall was recorded later in the day.The weatherman has predicted dense fog for Thursday morning with possibility of very light rains and thundershowers for later part of the the day."Maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius while the minimum may settle around 8 degrees," the official added. PTI GJS GJS SOMSOM