Cold day in Delhi, hazy morning likely on Saturday

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at eight degrees Celsius. "The maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year," a MeT official said. The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 56 per cent. The weatherman has predicted hazy morning for Saturday with skies turning clear towards afternoon. "The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 21 and 8 degrees Celsius," the official added. On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.8 and 11.2 degrees respectively. PTI GJS RCJ