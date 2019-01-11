Cold day in Delhi, light rain likely on Saturday

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature settled at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, a MeT department official said. Eleven trains were delayed due to fog during the morning hours, officials said. Humidity oscillated between 100 and 57 per cent, the weather official said. According to the Railways, the Mahabodi Express between Gaya and New Delhi, Faizabad-Delhi Express and Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express were among the trains that were delayed for an average of two to three hours. The MeT office has forecast overcast skies towards afternoon Saturday and possibility of light rain and thundershowers towards night. "There will shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The partly cloudy skies will become generally cloudy towards afternoon and in the evening with possibility of light rain and thundershowers towards night. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 22 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB PLB AQS CKCK