Cold day in Delhi, min temp at 4.5 deg C

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum temperature dropping to three notches below the season's average. "The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT official said. The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent. The weatherman has predicted shallow fog for Thursday morning. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius," the official added. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 19 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI GJS AQS