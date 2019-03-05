Cold day in Delhi, min temp settles at 12 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) It was a cold day in the national capital on Tuesday with the mercury settling at four notches below the normal, MeT officials said ."The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 12 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal," they said.The humidity levels oscillated between 93 and 50 per cent.The weatherman has predicted a clear day on Wednesday with the possibility of shallow fog in the morning hours in some areas."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the officials said. PTI GJS GJS ANBANB