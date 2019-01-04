Cold day in Delhi under overcast skies

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a cold day under overcast skies on Friday, with the maximum temperature being the lowest of the season and dense fog leading to cancellation of more than 50 trains and delaying few flights. The minimum temperature was 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the maximum settled at 18.4 degrees, a notch below the average, a meteorological department official said. As many as 55 trains were cancelled, 25 remained partially cancelled and at least 11 delayed across Northern Railways due to low visibility in the morning. Most of the affected trains were running late by two-three hours, officials said. In Palam and Safdarjung, the visibility was zero and 400 metres respectively at 5.30 am, and 50 and 400 metres at 8.30 am. The humidity oscillated between 100 and 65 per cent. The weather office has forecast overcast skies with gusty winds, light rain and thundershowers on Saturday evening and night. There is likely to be shallow-to-moderate fog in the morning. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 18 and eight degrees respectively," the official said. The temperature is likely to fall on Sunday and there might be rains over a span of the next couple of days, he said. On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 6.7 degrees and 20.5 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PLBHMB