New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) It was cold day in the national capital on Thursday as light rain fell in several parts of the region. The maximum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, said a Met department official. The Safdarjung Observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 3 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Areas under Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 1.2 mm and 1.7 mm rainfall during the same period. Ridge and Ayanagar observatories recorded traces of rainfall. The Met office has forecast rain and thunderstorm with hail in isolated places on Friday, "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 19 and 8 degrees Celsius. PTI PLB PLB INDIND