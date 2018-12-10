Cold, foggy Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) It was a cold and foggy morning in the city on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 7.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below the season's average. The MeT department predicted mainly clear skies which could turn partly cloudy later on the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees celsius. Relative humidity was 97 percent at 8.30 AM, said a MeT official. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 24.8 degrees Celsius. PTI VIT VIT DVDV