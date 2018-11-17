Cold, partly cloudy morning in Delhi

(Eds: Fixes typo in headline) New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) It was a cold and partly cloudy Saturday morning in the city,with the minimum temperature settling at 12.7 degrees Celsius.Relative humidity was 78 per cent at 8.30 am.The Met department has forecast partly cloudy skies ahead in the day. The maximum temperature would be around 26 degrees Celsius.On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, while maximum was 26.3 degrees Celsius. PTI VIT VIT ABHABHABH