Cold Sunday in Delhi, max temp at 19.9 deg Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) It was a cold Sunday in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 19.9 degrees Celsius, two notch below the season's average.According to the Met department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity oscillated between 95 and 79 per cent.The Met Office has forecast moderate fog conditions for Monday."The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to hover around 21 and 9 degree Celsius respectively on Monday," the weather office said. The minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius. PTI ABA DPB