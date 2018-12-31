Cold wave condition hits life in Rajasthan, Mount Abu shivers at - 0.5 deg C

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Cold wave conditions affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan, with Bhilwara, in the plains, recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius.Mount Abu, the sole hill station of the desert state, registered a night temperature of minus 0.5 degree Celsius on Sunday night, the meteorological department said on Monday.Sikar, Pilani, Churu, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Dabok, Sriganganagar and Jaipur recorded minimum temperatures of 2.5 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively.The night temperatures in Kota, Bikaner and Ajmer settled at 6 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius and 7.7 degrees Celsius respectively.Many areas in the state are under the gip of cold wave conditions which would persist for the next two day, the weatherman said. PTI SDA NSD