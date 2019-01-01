Cold wave conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Cold wave conditions sweeping most parts of Punjab and Haryana continued unabated, with Bathinda becoming the coldest place in the two states on Tuesday, an official at the MeT Department said. Bathinda in Punjab reeled at a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius, followed by 1.6 degrees Celsius in Adampur, 2.3 degrees Celsius in Halwara, 2.4 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and 5 degrees Celsius at Patiala, he said. In Haryana, Hisar's minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius, Ambala 3.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 3.4 degrees Celsius and 5.6 and 4.9 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani and Sirsa, respectively, the weatherman said. Union Territory Chandigarh too continued to be under the grip of intense cold conditions, with the minimum temperature settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures in the two states on Tuesday settled between 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN MAZ SNESNE