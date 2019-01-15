Cold wave conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Adampur becoming the coldest place in the two states at 0.9 degrees Celsius, an official at the MeT Department said. Chandigarh braved the cold weather at 4.5 degrees Celsius, he said. In Punjab, Pathankot recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, followed by 2.4 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, 2.5 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, 3.3 degrees Celsius in Halwara, 3.7 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, 5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur, 6 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 6.4 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana. In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Karnal, 5.6 degrees Celsius in Hisar and 6.3 degrees Celsius in Ambala, the weatherman said. PTI CHS SNESNE