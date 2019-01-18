Cold wave conditions in parts of UP, Agra coldest at 2.9 deg Celsius

Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh with Agra recording minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, the Met department said Friday.Shallow to moderate fog occurred at a few places in eastern region and at isolated places in western districts of Uttar Pradesh, the weatherman said.Temperatures appreciably rose in Gorakhpur and Meerut divisions on Thursday night, while the mercury was below normal in Allahabad and Agra divisions.Met has forecast shallow to moderate fog at few places and rain accompanied by thundershower at a few places in eastern part of the state and in several areas in western districts next week. PTI SAB MAZ RT