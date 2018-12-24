Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Rajasthan despite a slight increase in night temperature, a MeT official said Monday. Cold conditions along with dense fog in Alwar and Sriganganagar districts reduced visibility, he added. Technical faults resulting from fog disrupted electricity supply in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts, power department officials said. As per the MeT department, Sriganganagar recorded a minimum of 2.7 degrees Celsius, followed by 5.2 degrees Celsius in Churu, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Udaipur, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Kota, 9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 10 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 10.01 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 11.2 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur. The Maximum temperature was recorded in between 17.5 and 26 degrees Celsius at most of the places in the state, it said. The MeT department has predicted cold wave conditions and ground frost in some parts of the state, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Pali and Sriganganagar districts in the next 24 hours. PTI AG SDA AQSAQS