Cold wave conditions intensify in Rajasthan

Sikar/Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Rajasthan, with Fatehpur of Sikar district recording a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded at the observatory of Agricultural Research Centre in Fatehpur. Fatehpur was followed by Churu, which recorded 0 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhilwara where the night temperature was 0.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Sikar and Mount Abu, the sole hill station of the desert state, was 1 degrees Celsius while the mercury settled in Vanasthali, Alwar, Chittorgarh, Dabok, Sriganganagar and Kota at 1.6, 2.4, 2.6, 2.8, 3.2 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other stations in the districts also recorded night temperature between 5.6 to 10.4 degrees Celsius till Friday morning since Thursday, according to a report by the MeT Department. It said the cold conditions would remain the same over the next few days.