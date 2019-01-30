Cold wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Bhilwara was the coldest place at a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar which shivered at 2 degrees Celsius, MeT department officials said on Wednesday.Vanasthali and Dabok recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius each, they added.Alwar, Churu, Pilani, Sawaimadhopur and Kota recorded their respective lows at 3.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.Other places in the state registered night temperatures between 6 degrees and 12 degrees Celsius, they added.According to the Meteorological department, the temperatures would slightly increase during the next 24 hours.The weatherman has also forecast a light storm and a hailstorm at isolated areas of western Rajasthan due to a western disturbance. PTI SDA AD RC