Cold wave continues in Pb, Hry, Amritsar coldest at 0.5 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, the MeT department said Monday. Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest in the region at 0.5 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.Several other places in the state reeled under piercing chill with the temperature in Faridkot settling at 1.2 degrees, followed by Bathinda (1.4 degrees), Adampur (1.8 degrees) and Halwara (2.7 degrees), the Meteorological Department officials said.Union territory of Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, weather department said. In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest at 3.4 degrees Celsius followed by Bhiwani (3.9 degrees), Sirsa (4.2 degrees), Hisar (5.4 degrees) and Rohtak (6 degrees). PTI SUN MAZ RHL