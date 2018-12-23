Cold wave continues in Raj but night temperatures rise

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continue to prevail in Rajasthan even as most parts of the state witnessed slight increase in the night temperatures, MeT officials said Sunday. On Saturday night, Sikar's Fatehpur Shekhawati recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius. The town had recorded sub-zero temperature for the last nine days. According to the MeT department, the only hill station of the desert state, Mount Abu, recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. The lowest night temperature was recorded in Alwar at 3.4 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Churu (4.7), Eranpura road (5.2), Sriganganagar (5.3), Chittorgarh and Udaipur (both 5.9), Sawai Madhopur (6.2), Pilani (6.6), Kota (6.9), Jodhpur (8), Jaisalmer (8.7), Ajmer (8.8), Sikar and Phalodi (both 9), Bikaner (9.4), Jaipur (10.1) and Barmer (10.5), the weatherman said. On Sunday, the minimum day temperature of 4.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Churu followed by 5.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, and 5.8 degrees Celsius in Dabok. The maximum temperature was recorded between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius in major cities of the state. The weather will remain dry in the state for the next 24 hours, the MeT department said. PTI AG MAZ CK