Cold wave continues in UP; Muzaffarnagar coldest at 1 deg C

Lucknow Dec 26 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, with Muzaffarnagar being the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 1 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department Wednesday said shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places in the state and there was dense fog in some parts of western UP. Night temperatures fell appreciably below normal limits in Allahabad, Meerut, Faizabad, Lucknow, Agra and Gorakhpur divisions and below normal in Varanasi, Kanpur and Bareilly divisions, it said. Night temperatures were normal in the remaining divisions of the state, the MeT office said. The lowest minimum temperature over the state at 1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Muzaffarnagar, it said. It has forecast cold wave conditions at isolated places and shallow to moderate fog at a few places in the state.