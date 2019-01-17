Cold wave grips west UP; Muzaffarnagar coldest at 3.2 deg C

Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh with Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest temperature in the state at 3.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said Thursday. Weather remained dry in the state Thursday with shallow to moderate fog occurring at many places, it said. Dense to very dense fog was also witnessed at isolated places in the state, the MeT office added. Night temperatures remained appreciably below normal in the Meerut division and below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and Agra divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, it said. The MeT said the lowest temperature in the state at 3.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Muzzaffarnagar. It has forecast shallow to moderate fog at a few places and dense to very dense fog at isolated places in the state. The cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, the MeT added. PTI SAB AQSAQS