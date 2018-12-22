Cold wave in parts of western UP

/R Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Cold-wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, with Muzaffarnagar recording 0.4 degrees Celsius. The met office said shallow-to-moderate fog occurred at isolated places over the state and there was dense fog in some parts of western UP. Night temperatures remained below normal in Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur and Agra divisions. Muzaffarnagar was the coldest in the state with 0.4 degrees Celsius. Day temperatures fell in Moradabad division and there wad no large change in the remaining divisions over the state. The weather department has forecast shallow-to-moderate fog at isolated places, with cold-wave condition in some places over the western region. PTI SABHMB