Cold wave intensifies in Himachal

Shimla, Dec 26 (PTI) The cold wave sweeping Himachal Pradesh has further intensified, with the minimum temperature dropping by a few notches in most parts of the state, the Meteorological (MeT) department said Wednesday. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at minus 11.1 degrees Celsius, Director of the MeT Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said. Besides Manali, Solan, Chamba, Kalpa, Seobagh, Sundernagar and Bhuntar were shivering at sub zero level during the period, he added The minimum temperature in Kalpa was recorded at minus 4 degrees Celsius, Manali at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Seobagh at minus 2.7, Sundernagar at minus 1.3, Bhuntar at minus 1, Solan at minus 0.7 and Chamba at minus 0.4 degree Celsius, he added.However, the minimum temperature in Shimla was 2.7 degrees Celsius and in Dalhousie it was 1.6 degrees Celsius during the period, he added.PTI DJI DVDV