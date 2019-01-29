Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; MeT forecasts rain, snowfall from Wednesday

Shimla, Jan 29 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh with minimum temperatures slipping below normal limits at many places even as the meteorological department predicated rain and snowfall in the state from Wednesday. The high and mid hills will witness heavy rain and snowfall while low hills and plains thundershowers from January 30 to February 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday. Cold wave intensified its grip in the state with minimum temperature plummeting 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal limits. Maximum temperature was also 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below average, said Manmohan Singh, Director MeT Centre Shimla.Precipitation occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours, he added. Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 16.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The weather will mainly remain dry in the state on February 2-3, he said, adding that rain and snowfall may occur at some places of high hills even on these days. PTI DJI AQSAQS