Cold wave intensifies in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) The cold wave sweeping most parts of Punjab and Haryana intensified Sunday with Adampur the coldest place in the region, recording a minimum of 2.3 degrees Celsius.A MeT Department official said Bathinda (3.5 deg C), Pathankot (3.8 deg C), Amritsar (4 deg C),Halwara (4.7 deg C), Ludhiana (5.7 deg C), Patiala (6.6 deg C) and Gurdaspur (6.6 deg C) too experienced a cold night recording below normal minimum temperatures.Visibility dropped due to fog this morning at Ludhiana and Patiala, he said.In Haryana, Hisar experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.2 deg C. Karnal (5 deg C), Narnaul (5 deg C), Rohtak (5.6 deg C), Sirsa (5.8 deg C), Bhiwani (6 deg C) and Ambala (7.2 deg C) also recorded below normal minimums.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, reeled under biting chill, recording a low of 5.9 deg C.The ongoing cold weather conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next few days, the official said. PTI SUN DVDV