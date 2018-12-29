Cold wave intensifies in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Adampur in Punjab recorded the season's coldest night so far at minus 1.7 degrees Celsius as cold wave conditions further intensified in the state and neighbouring Haryana on Saturday. Dense fog at several places in the two states affected normal life. Meteorological Department officials said foggy conditions prevailed early this morning at several places including Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar. Minimum temperatures dropped below or hovered close to the freezing point at many places, they said. Adampur was the coldest place while Halwara and Bathinda also braved intense chill recording identical minimum temperatures of 0.6 deg C each. Amritsar reeled at a minimum of 0.8 deg C, two notches below normal while Faridkot braved the chill at 0.4 deg C. Piercing cold swept Pathankot at 1.7 deg C while Gurdaspur recorded a low of 2.8 deg C. Ludhiana recorded a low of 2.7 deg C, down three notches against normal while Patiala's minimum settled at 4.6 deg C, down two degrees. In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place at a low of 0.3 deg C, down six notches against normal limits. Narnaul too was equally cold at a low of 0.7 deg C, down five notches while Rohtak's minimum settled at 2.2 deg C, down four degrees. Cold wave continued unabated in Karnal too, where minimum temperature settled at 2 deg C, down five degrees against normal limits. Sirsa at a low of 2.4 deg C, Bhiwani 3.7 deg C and Ambala with 5.2 deg C also recorded below normal minimums. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, continued to be under the grip of cold weather conditions, recording a low of 4.4 deg C, down one degree against normal. The ongoing cold wave conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next few days, MeT officials said. PTI SUN DVDV